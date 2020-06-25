Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: You Cannot Control Where Google Crawls You From
We know Google almost always crawls from the United States of America. But sometimes Google can send out its army of bots from other regions. You can not explicitly request Google to crawl from a specific region or location. Google does this on its own. Of course, you can try to block GoogleBot but that is not safe.
- Google Will Automatically Delete Your History Over Time
Google announced yesterday that instead of just giving you the option to set your deletion settings to happen, it will do so for you. Instead of defaulting to not deleting your Google history, Google will set your search data to delete after 18-months, YouTube data after 36-months, etc.
- Google To Sunset Google Partners Acceleration Program
Google is sending out emails that it will be sunsetting, discontinuing, the Google Partners Acceleration program on June 30, 2020. The email says "We are sunsetting the Acceleration program. The program will officially end on June 30, 2020. This is why we'd like to invite you to redeem your points for some of your favorite prizes."
- Google Tests Star Rich Results With Only One Star Icon
Google is testing showing just a single star icon for the star rich results, even if the rich results should show multiple stars. This was spotted by Vlad Rappoport and here is the screen shot he posted on Twitter.
- Google Ads Tools: Test My Site, Feeds In App, Deep Linking & Ad Destination Report
Google announced a bunch of new or updated tools from the Google Ads side yesterday. These include an updated test my site portal, feeds in app campaigns and deferred deep linking, deep linking expansions and a new ad destination report.
- Video: Google Dublin Outdoor Swing
