Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2021

The Google spam update was released yesterday but so far, it did not seem to have a huge impact on most of you all - we are still digging in. Google has a single place to see all of its content policies. Google is doing some local pack testing and new refinements, plus more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Confirmed Google Search Spam Algorithm Update On June 23rd
Google has confirmed that on June 23, 2021 it has released a search "spam update." The update started and completed on a single day, June 23rd. Google did not say exactly what type of spam it targeted with this update but just linked to its general spam prevention notices.
- All Of Google Search Content Policies In One Place
Google has created a single page where you can find all of the Google Search content policies. This includes Google Search's overall content policies, search feature policies and feature specific policies. You can find them all in this one document here.
- No, Google Search Algorithm Updates Don't Impact Your Direct Traffic
Google's John Mueller had to tell an individual that when Google makes changes to its search algorithms, those changes should have zero impact on your direct traffic. Yes, they can have a big impact on your organic traffic, but not your direct traffic.
- Google Local Pack Review Filters Smiley Faces
Google seems to be testing adding smiley faces to the local pack reviews filter options. So in the "people often mention" keyword filters, instead of it just saying the words like care, food, products, quality, etc, it may add a smiley face to some of those words to express higher satisfaction from customers in those areas.
- Google Local Pack Sections Buttons Triggers Query Refinements
This is a weird one... Claire Carlile noticed Google testing where if you click on the section buttons or local listing labels in the local listing on mobile, it will refine your search query in the main search box. This is not how this has worked in the past, Google would just show you the reviews, updates, photos of that business, but the query would not change.
- Google Tests Search Refinement With Brand Filters
Google seems to be testing a new set of search refinements that let you filter by the brand or specific store you want to filter your results by. So a search for a [camo backpack] has search refinements for colors and size and type but also to let you filter by results on Amazon and Walmart, for example.
- Stan The Google Dinosaur Dressed Up For Pride Month
If you visit the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters, you may notice that Stan, the Google dinosaur is dressed up in its rainbow gear. This includes a rainbow jacket, scarf, headwear, sunglassse
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Core Web Vitals: Google is not backing down in the fight against the slow web
- Google Search releases spam update on June 23
- Ask the expert – Your top FLoC questions answered: How Google is testing cohorts, what FLoC means for B2B and how it works with cross-device browsing
- Google rankings, quality and relevancy; Wednesday’s daily brief
