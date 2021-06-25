Martin Splitt Sheep 2021 Edition

It looks like Martin Splitt's neighbor's sheep returned to cut their grass. Last time we saw them was last year back in May and October of 2020. Now here is the 2021 edition.

Yes, I know this is not the Google office, but it is a remote office of a Googler and this is the most exciting thing going on in a Google remote office right now.

He shared this on Twitter and said "Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesssss! The sheep are back." See, it is exciting.

Here is a video:

Be still my heart 😍🐑 pic.twitter.com/VaELIwbI1K — Martin Splitt 💉 (@g33konaut) June 24, 2021

