Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2020

- A Big Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Happening Now?
I know I reported about a Google search ranking update from over the weekend and then again on June 18th and June 10th. But it seems like something is brewing in the past several hours and it seems big. No, Google has not confirmed anything but there are signs of a Google search update.
- Google: It Is Not Cheating Using AMP For Speed Optimization & Ranking
Let's step back quickly and remind you that Google is releasing the Page Experience Update. Part of that are the core web vitals will become a ranking factor and you want your pages to be fast. If you use AMP, Google will use your AMP page for measuring those factors.
- Google Movie & TV Results Slick Hover Over Feature
Satyajeet Salgar, Group Product Manager - Media and Entertainment at Google Search, shared a new feature Google launched in search. It is a small feature around movie and TV results. When you hover your mouse over the cards, they show you an animation with more details.
- Google Expanded More Hours Now In Direct Answers
Google has always showed a direct answer for when you search for a business name and hours. But here is a screen shot showing Google displaying hours by department and special pick up hours, which I suspect come from the new expanded more hours feature in Google My Business.
- Google Fact Labels On Image Search Results With ClaimReview Schema
Google is now adding fact labels to the Google Image Search results. This comes over three and a half years after adding fact labels to Google News and a bit over three years of adding fact labels to web search. Now, you can see fact labels in the Google Image Search results.
- Riding Office Chairs In The Google Parking Lot
Here is a video from Instagram from Jim Laarveld of them riding office chairs around the Google parking lot. I think they were waiting to be let into the Google Mountain View offices by Google securit
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- "Near" other business showing in 3-pack?, Local Search Forum
- Apple to Make its Own Processors for Laptop and Desktop, WebmasterWorld
- Does anyone have the ability to test or used this code snippet? Does it work as is? https://t.co/Ndmvtwf3Fw (this may also give you a glimpse on how epic my php knowledge is) https://t.co/08ysSEmv3O, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Some SEOs: i can't do my work because there is too much spam to compete with! Also some SEOs: how dare you report spam to google, you snitch! https://t.co/BvKSiIm049, Gary Illyes on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The Google Assistant may start calling businesses to confirm in-stock inventory
- What’s Digital Commerce Advertising and what tools can help?
- Apple’s Siri gets first major redesign in years
- Replay: BuzzFeed SEO lead talks the future of AMP
- Google to see first U.S. revenue decline, including paid search, says forecaster
- Google adds ClaimReview or Fact Check schema support for images
- Starting tomorrow: 40+ free expert-led search marketing sessions
- Video: Daniel Waisberg from Google on Search Console and the Search Relations Team
Other Great Search Stories:
