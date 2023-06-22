Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Gary Illyes said avoid using LLMs and AI to diagnose your website. Google Merchant Center had reported issues with disapproved items due to timeout, DNS, 404 and other crawl issues. Google moved the non-last-click rules-based attribution models deprecation deadline off a month or so. Google Ads is asking advertisers to upgrade from Dynamic Search Ads to Performance Max campaigns. Google Ads is also testing automatically created assets setting for Performance Max campaigns. Also, I am giving away my next Bluesky invite to a YouTube subscriber. All you need to do is be subscribed to my YouTube channel and comment on my video tomorrow (through next Thursday) - video will be live tomorrow morning - subscribe, hit the bell to be notified.

