Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We saw some tremors, volatility and signals of a Google search ranking update over the Father's Day and Juneteenth holiday. Google's John Mueller cut down the number of office hours he is doing monthly. Google posted a cool interactive infographic on Google Search that brings back many SEO memories. Google Ads will fix the performance max comparison report. Google is testing bolding words in the domain name again.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Juneteenth Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors?
I know we had a long Holiday weekend with both Father's Day and Juneteenth but there were some tremors of note related to a possible Google search ranking algorithm update over the weekend. It might be just normal holiday weekend chatter but some of the tools are also showing volatility that match the chatter.
- Google SEO Office Hours Now Down To One Time Per Month
Google's John Mueller has been doing Google SEO office hours for what feels like a decade or so. It is when John Mueller would answer questions live from SEOs and then that would be published on YouTube for all to watch later. We would cover a lot of those recordings here and even ask some questions live.
- Google Interactive Search History Infographic Brings Back Many SEO Memories
Last week, Google tweeted about its interactive infographic on how Google Search has changed since it launched in 1998. For me, this infographic triggered a lot of SEO memories.
- Google Ads To Fix Performance Max Product Listing Tab Comparison Report Bug
Google Ads has a ton of reporting tools in the Ads console but some don't fully work as expected. For example, the date comparison in the Performance Max Product Listing tab but doesn't actually allow us to compare the data. It does give you a way to compare date ranges but without reporting on any of it.
- Google Tests Bolding Domains In Search Results Again
Google is again testing bolding the domain name or portion of the domain name in the search results again. Google has tested this numerous times over the years, I believe the last time we covered it was 2018 but Google has tested it before and after that.
- Monk GooglePlex Meditation
Here is a photo of Phra Sanitwong Charoenrattawong, I think a monk, on Instagram, meditating outside of the Google office, the GooglePlex. He does this at other popular locations on his Instagram fee
Other Great Search Threads:
- A URL like /abc/def is the file "def" in the folder "/abc". If you verify /abc then "def" will be in there. If you verify "/abc/def" then the URL /abc/def/ will be in there, but /abc/def won, John Mueller on Twitter
- Article: Google Search "Monetized to Death, Soulless, and Exhausting", WebmasterWorld
- How can I increase traffic on my 15+ years old website?, WebmasterWorld
- I'll pass that on, but it seems like plenty of the other results cover current upcoming cases., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Research Alternatives for GA Universal [7 Criteria + Video], Data Driven U
Industry & Business
- Yandex Provides Update on Convertible Notes Purchase Transaction, Yandex
- Amazon, Microsoft, and Google cloud business sinks in April, eMarketer
- Amid antitrust brawls, France’s competition chief stays in his lane, POLITICO
- Google Avoids More Fines After Ending French Dispute Over News, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Introducing your new look Majestic, Majestic Blog
Local & Maps
- Tripadvisor Ratings and Photos Now Showing In Lucid Air Navigation, Lucid Insider Blog
- Google Maps Probed by Germany Over Terms of Agreement, Bloomberg
- Increase Revenue with Speed Optimization [Local SEO Case Study], Moz
Mobile & Voice
- Mark Zuckerberg has so many VR headset prototypes to show us, The Verge
- Over Half of U.S. Adults Have Smart Home Devices, Nearly 30% Use Voice Assistants with Them, Voicebot
- Google might be shaking up its approach to reminders on Android, starting with Calendar, Android Police
SEO
- How to Hire for and Develop a Successful SEO Department, Moz
- How to measure topical authority, Kevin Indig
- SEO Split Test Result: Should You Add a Star Emoji and Reviews to the Title & H1 on Travel Pages?, Semrush
- Two-Factor Reviews, Paid Links Work, Smart Speaker Growth Flat, Near Media
- Can I Use Google Search Console For Keyword Research?, SEOSLY
- How to Complete a Technical SEO Audit in 8 Steps, Ahrefs
PPC
- Google Local Service Ads for Realtors: How Real Estate can take Benefit from Online Advertising?, PPC Expo
- Apple, Google stand to win with the end of the third-party cookie, the list of who will lose is longer, Digiday
Other Search
