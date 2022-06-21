Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some tremors, volatility and signals of a Google search ranking update over the Father's Day and Juneteenth holiday. Google's John Mueller cut down the number of office hours he is doing monthly. Google posted a cool interactive infographic on Google Search that brings back many SEO memories. Google Ads will fix the performance max comparison report. Google is testing bolding words in the domain name again.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Juneteenth Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors?

I know we had a long Holiday weekend with both Father's Day and Juneteenth but there were some tremors of note related to a possible Google search ranking algorithm update over the weekend. It might be just normal holiday weekend chatter but some of the tools are also showing volatility that match the chatter.

I know we had a long Holiday weekend with both Father's Day and Juneteenth but there were some tremors of note related to a possible Google search ranking algorithm update over the weekend. It might be just normal holiday weekend chatter but some of the tools are also showing volatility that match the chatter. Google SEO Office Hours Now Down To One Time Per Month

Google's John Mueller has been doing Google SEO office hours for what feels like a decade or so. It is when John Mueller would answer questions live from SEOs and then that would be published on YouTube for all to watch later. We would cover a lot of those recordings here and even ask some questions live.

Google's John Mueller has been doing Google SEO office hours for what feels like a decade or so. It is when John Mueller would answer questions live from SEOs and then that would be published on YouTube for all to watch later. We would cover a lot of those recordings here and even ask some questions live. Google Interactive Search History Infographic Brings Back Many SEO Memories

Last week, Google tweeted about its interactive infographic on how Google Search has changed since it launched in 1998. For me, this infographic triggered a lot of SEO memories.

Last week, Google tweeted about its interactive infographic on how Google Search has changed since it launched in 1998. For me, this infographic triggered a lot of SEO memories. Google Ads To Fix Performance Max Product Listing Tab Comparison Report Bug

Google Ads has a ton of reporting tools in the Ads console but some don't fully work as expected. For example, the date comparison in the Performance Max Product Listing tab but doesn't actually allow us to compare the data. It does give you a way to compare date ranges but without reporting on any of it.

Google Ads has a ton of reporting tools in the Ads console but some don't fully work as expected. For example, the date comparison in the Performance Max Product Listing tab but doesn't actually allow us to compare the data. It does give you a way to compare date ranges but without reporting on any of it. Google Tests Bolding Domains In Search Results Again

Google is again testing bolding the domain name or portion of the domain name in the search results again. Google has tested this numerous times over the years, I believe the last time we covered it was 2018 but Google has tested it before and after that.

Google is again testing bolding the domain name or portion of the domain name in the search results again. Google has tested this numerous times over the years, I believe the last time we covered it was 2018 but Google has tested it before and after that. Monk GooglePlex Meditation

Here is a photo of Phra Sanitwong Charoenrattawong, I think a monk, on Instagram, meditating outside of the Google office, the GooglePlex. He does this at other popular locations on his Instagram fee

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Introducing your new look Majestic, Majestic Blog

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Most popular websites for news in the world: Monthly top 50 listing, Press Gazette

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.