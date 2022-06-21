Google Ads To Fix Performance Max Product Listing Tab Comparison Report Bug

Jun 21, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads has a ton of reporting tools in the Ads console but some don't fully work as expected. For example, the date comparison in the Performance Max Product Listing tab but doesn't actually allow us to compare the data. It does give you a way to compare date ranges but without reporting on any of it.

This was spotted by Chris Ridley and also Christopher Bell. In addition, as Christopher Bell wrote "Same for me. Also I can't filter by 'Asset Group'. Speaking of bugs, if we could also fix the MC Feed Rule issue where it won't allow you to add a space that would be super."

Here are those tweets:

Google's AdsLiaison responded on Twitter that she has flagged it for the team to review, after reproducing it herself:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

