Stan, The Google Dinosaur, Dressed For Pride Month

Jun 22, 2022
Google Stan Dinosaur Dressed For Pride Month

Stan is the Google dinosaur that has lived outside of the main Google headquarters for a couple decades or so. Looks like Stan took off his mask and got dressed up for Pride Month.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram but also Louis Gray of Google posted a photo on Twitter:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

