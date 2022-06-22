Stan, The Google Dinosaur, Dressed For Pride Month

Stan is the Google dinosaur that has lived outside of the main Google headquarters for a couple decades or so. Looks like Stan took off his mask and got dressed up for Pride Month.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram but also Louis Gray of Google posted a photo on Twitter:

Stan is all decked out for Pride Month. Looking fabulous, Stan! pic.twitter.com/iLO1hgzLMV — Louis Gray (@louisgray) June 15, 2022

