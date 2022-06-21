Google Interactive Search History Infographic Brings Back Many SEO Memories

Last week, Google tweeted about its interactive infographic on how Google Search has changed since it launched in 1998. For me, this infographic triggered a lot of SEO memories.

I tweeted about some of them but the infographic may trigger something else for you. Here is the infographic in the how search works portal.

Here is Google's tweet - although Google deleted the original one which I responded to:

A lot has changed since Google Search first launched in 1998. 🥲

Tap to explore the past 20+ years of Google Search → https://t.co/ic4RUqGzYT pic.twitter.com/MYVK1N70wU — Google (@Google) June 17, 2022

Here is my Twitter thread on what I found fun:

There were more that triggered some memories over the years, so it might be fun for you to go through it and see what you remember?

Forum discussion at Twitter.