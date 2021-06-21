Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We have seen some light fluctuations over the past few days in the Google Search results, are they search algorithm tremors? Google's John Mueller said there is no notion of page authority at Google. Google has some new local justifications and is testing a country filter in Google News. Google also updated the robots.txt and structured data help docs. Finally, learn from John Shehata, the Global Vice President at Condé Nast on how to advance your career.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Recent Google Search Ranking Fluctuations
There has been what I would call light fluctuations in the Google search results over the past several days, some a bit over the weekend as well. There is more than the average chatter and fluctuations that you would typically see but not at really big Google update levels.
- Google: We Don't Have A Notion Of Page Authority
John Mueller from Google said on Twitter that Google does not have the concept of page authority. "We don't have a notion of page authority," John Mueller said. How does this differ from maybe site quality, well, that is a good question.
- Google Local Pack Seen By Shoppers Justifications
Google is using a new justifications label for the Google Maps local pack named "seen by shoppers." Justifications are the labels you in the local pack sometimes based on Google thinking you may want to know that extra bit of information about that local business.
- Google News Tests Country Filter
Google is testing letting searchers in specific countries filter Google News to only show news from their country. Here is a screen shot of Google testing this from Bapun Raz as he shared with me on Twitter.
- Google Updates Search Help Docs For Robots.txt & Structured Data
Google has released several updates to both the robots.txt documentation and the structured data documentation last Friday. Here is a list of those changes from Google's site.
- Vlog #125: John Shehata On Career Development In Search Marketing
John Shehata is the Global Vice President of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
- DuckDuckGo Advertisements Even In The Airports
DuckDuckGo ads are everywhere these days, on the radio, TV, billboards and even as you walk through the airports. Here is a photo shared on Twitter of a DuckDuckGo ad in an airport shared by the CEO o
Other Great Search Threads:
- In my post about the Product Reviews Update, I shared exs of collateral improvement where sites surged for reviews queries when they didn't really have reviews content. I said Google would correct that... Well, it did. Startin, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- DuckDuckGo 55pct Search Growth, and $100 Million Investment, WebmasterWorld
- Celebrate Pops with a handmade pop-up card in today's #GoogleDoodle 💚 Happy Father's Day! → https://t.co/n2RU2u75qM https://t.co/nA9dqAnBOt, Google Doodles on Twitter
- No it doesn't. Sometimes having more content makes it easier to attract a diverser set of users, but just creating content for the sake of having content doesn't make sense. Focus on what you want to achieve, don't, John Mueller on Twitter
- No need. Our systems try the alternate versions from time to time. Having them return errors is fine; redirecting to your preferred version is a good practice though., John Mueller on Twitter
- Why would you waste your energy rehashing something others have written, when you could create something useful of your own?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google limits FAQ rich results to a maximum of two per snippet
- Ready Player One? We might be closer to the OASIS than you think; Friday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Conversion Rate Optimization in a Post-COVID World, Social Media Examiner
- Use Your Existing Martech Stack to Innovate and Drive Business Impact, Blast Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Campus London closes to start-ups post-Covid, CNBC
- Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users, Forbes
- Google's Adtech Business To Undergo Stringent EU Antitrust Probe, Yahoo Finance
- Ohio Bans Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers, Eric Goldman
- Opinion | Google’s Hidden Monopoly, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Make Newsworthy Content, Moz
- 5 Content-Marketing Tactics for B2B Ecommerce, Entrepreneur
Local & Maps
- Google's Local Data Push, SMB-SaaS Trust Gap, Restaurants Return, Near Media
- People keep finding late loved ones on Google Maps, Vox
Mobile & Voice
- A Bug in the Android Google App Put Privacy at Risk, Wired
- Juneteenth: Google honors Black history w/ Doodle, Assistant, 9to5Google
SEO
- Google SEO Tools (A List Of 49 SEO Tools From Google), SEOSLY
- International SEO: 5 key factors to a successful strategy, Rise at Seven
- Page Experience Update: Mobile-Friendliness, Seer Interactive
- Google MUM Update: How new Google AI technology will change the face of SEO, Search Metrics
PPC
- Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources, Reuters
- A new destination for creative and media collaboration, Google Blog
Other Search
- Honoring Juneteenth at Google, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.