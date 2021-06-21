Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2021

Jun 21, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have seen some light fluctuations over the past few days in the Google Search results, are they search algorithm tremors? Google's John Mueller said there is no notion of page authority at Google. Google has some new local justifications and is testing a country filter in Google News. Google also updated the robots.txt and structured data help docs. Finally, learn from John Shehata, the Global Vice President at Condé Nast on how to advance your career.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Recent Google Search Ranking Fluctuations
    There has been what I would call light fluctuations in the Google search results over the past several days, some a bit over the weekend as well. There is more than the average chatter and fluctuations that you would typically see but not at really big Google update levels.
  • Google: We Don't Have A Notion Of Page Authority
    John Mueller from Google said on Twitter that Google does not have the concept of page authority. "We don't have a notion of page authority," John Mueller said. How does this differ from maybe site quality, well, that is a good question.
  • Google Local Pack Seen By Shoppers Justifications
    Google is using a new justifications label for the Google Maps local pack named "seen by shoppers." Justifications are the labels you in the local pack sometimes based on Google thinking you may want to know that extra bit of information about that local business.
  • Google News Tests Country Filter
    Google is testing letting searchers in specific countries filter Google News to only show news from their country. Here is a screen shot of Google testing this from Bapun Raz as he shared with me on Twitter.
  • Google Updates Search Help Docs For Robots.txt & Structured Data
    Google has released several updates to both the robots.txt documentation and the structured data documentation last Friday. Here is a list of those changes from Google's site.
  • Vlog #125: John Shehata On Career Development In Search Marketing
    John Shehata is the Global Vice President of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
  • DuckDuckGo Advertisements Even In The Airports
    DuckDuckGo ads are everywhere these days, on the radio, TV, billboards and even as you walk through the airports. Here is a photo shared on Twitter of a DuckDuckGo ad in an airport shared by the CEO o

