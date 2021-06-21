Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have seen some light fluctuations over the past few days in the Google Search results, are they search algorithm tremors? Google's John Mueller said there is no notion of page authority at Google. Google has some new local justifications and is testing a country filter in Google News. Google also updated the robots.txt and structured data help docs. Finally, learn from John Shehata, the Global Vice President at Condé Nast on how to advance your career.

