Google Local Pack Seen By Shoppers Justifications

Jun 21, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is using a new justifications label for the Google Maps local pack named "seen by shoppers." Justifications are the labels you in the local pack sometimes based on Google thinking you may want to know that extra bit of information about that local business.

Here is a screenshot of this from Brodie Clark on Twitter:

Claire Carlile added that she thinks this is being pulled from the questions that Google asks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google News Tests Country Filter
 
blog comments powered by Disqus