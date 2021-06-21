Google Local Pack Seen By Shoppers Justifications

Google is using a new justifications label for the Google Maps local pack named "seen by shoppers." Justifications are the labels you in the local pack sometimes based on Google thinking you may want to know that extra bit of information about that local business.

Here is a screenshot of this from Brodie Clark on Twitter:

Claire Carlile added that she thinks this is being pulled from the questions that Google asks.

Is this powered by the 'does this store sell sports shoes?' questions that Google asks? — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) June 18, 2021

