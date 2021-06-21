Vlog #125: John Shehata On Career Development In Search Marketing

John Shehata is the Global Vice President of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly, John is a 20+ year SEO vet that has a deep passion about news SEO. We spoke for a pretty long time but the conversation goes very quickly. Honestly, we didn’t even prepare ahead of time with topics, we just flowed from topic to topic naturally. It was one of my more smooth vlogs in a while but that happens often when the person you are speaking with is passionate about the topic.

Part one, we spoke a bit about the early days of news SEO but in part two we went into how to rank in Google News, news SEO topics, and how valuable Google Discover is to publishers. Then in part three we spoke more about his product named NewzDash and if publishers will continue to use Google AMP after the page experience update. Finally, in part four we primarily focus on how others in search marketing can advance their careers.

You can learn more about John on LinkedIn and at Twitter @JShehata.

