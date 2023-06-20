Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat goes a significant performance improvement, it should be a lot faster. Google recommends you launch a new domain prior to migrating content to it. Google Business Profiles adds more notification categories. Bing is testing larger and animated favicons in the search results. Google tests price range slider with brand names.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Chat Gets Significant Performance Improvements

Microsoft's Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing Chat has received significant performance improvements last week that makes Bing Chat more responsive and faster. Bing also reworked voice SDK in both the iOS and Android Bing apps to make it more reliable and lower latency.

Microsoft's Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing Chat has received significant performance improvements last week that makes Bing Chat more responsive and faster. Bing also reworked voice SDK in both the iOS and Android Bing apps to make it more reliable and lower latency. Google: Launching A New Domain Before Migrating Content To It Reduces Some Risk

Google's John Mueller said it "reduces some risk" to launch a new domain prior weeks before migrating your site to it. John said this helps both with internal site risks and also external site risks (like from Google's side).

Google's John Mueller said it "reduces some risk" to launch a new domain prior weeks before migrating your site to it. John said this helps both with internal site risks and also external site risks (like from Google's side). Google Price Range Product Slider With Store Names

Google is now showing the product price range slider with a store name overlayed. I know the slider is not new, it shows you the price range of that product that Google tracked. But the store name overlay, might be new.

Google is now showing the product price range slider with a store name overlayed. I know the slider is not new, it shows you the price range of that product that Google tracked. But the store name overlay, might be new. Bing Search Tests Larger Favicons That Animate

Microsoft is testing showing larger favicons that also animate in the Bing Search results. The favicons look a lot larger in this test, here are side by side comparisons so you can see yourself.

Microsoft is testing showing larger favicons that also animate in the Bing Search results. The favicons look a lot larger in this test, here are side by side comparisons so you can see yourself. Google Business Profiles Adds More Detailed Notification Settings

Google Business Profiles seems to have added more options to when you should be notified from the platform. The list includes 13 different notification categories you can turn on or off under the notifications menu for your Google Business Profile.

Google Business Profiles seems to have added more options to when you should be notified from the platform. The list includes 13 different notification categories you can turn on or off under the notifications menu for your Google Business Profile. Bodhran Band At Google

Here is a photo of a Bodhran band, a band that specializes in the bodhrán is a frame drum, playing at one of the Google offices. This is a company called The Bodhrán Buzz that does events and did one

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

26 helpful Pixel Tablet tips and features, Google Blog

SEO

3 Ways To Protect Your Brand Now Before the New Google Launches, SuccessWorks

PPC

How to Find the Right Types of Keywords?, PPC Expo

Search Features

Google's Search Supremacy Reinforced with Generative AI, Analytics India Magazine

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.