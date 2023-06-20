Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Chat goes a significant performance improvement, it should be a lot faster. Google recommends you launch a new domain prior to migrating content to it. Google Business Profiles adds more notification categories. Bing is testing larger and animated favicons in the search results. Google tests price range slider with brand names.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Chat Gets Significant Performance Improvements
Microsoft's Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing Chat has received significant performance improvements last week that makes Bing Chat more responsive and faster. Bing also reworked voice SDK in both the iOS and Android Bing apps to make it more reliable and lower latency.
- Google: Launching A New Domain Before Migrating Content To It Reduces Some Risk
Google's John Mueller said it "reduces some risk" to launch a new domain prior weeks before migrating your site to it. John said this helps both with internal site risks and also external site risks (like from Google's side).
- Google Price Range Product Slider With Store Names
Google is now showing the product price range slider with a store name overlayed. I know the slider is not new, it shows you the price range of that product that Google tracked. But the store name overlay, might be new.
- Bing Search Tests Larger Favicons That Animate
Microsoft is testing showing larger favicons that also animate in the Bing Search results. The favicons look a lot larger in this test, here are side by side comparisons so you can see yourself.
- Google Business Profiles Adds More Detailed Notification Settings
Google Business Profiles seems to have added more options to when you should be notified from the platform. The list includes 13 different notification categories you can turn on or off under the notifications menu for your Google Business Profile.
- Bodhran Band At Google
Here is a photo of a Bodhran band, a band that specializes in the bodhrán is a frame drum, playing at one of the Google offices. This is a company called The Bodhrán Buzz that does events and did one
Other Great Search Threads:
- I see this too. It's a weird UX -> Google experiments with drag-and-drop for your search results "...a new drag-and-drop search experience within the app, allowing users to drag a search result (link, text, or images) to the t, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I wouldn't focus on the absolute number of redirects, that doesn't matter at all. I'd try to work out what you want to do for the long run (years!) and work steadily towards that., John Mueller on Mastodon
- FWIW this probably breaks the head for Google search, when we render the page. If there are "search" meta-tags, etc below it that need to be found in the head (like robots noindex), they might not be considered for search (the head closes automatically du, John Mueller on Twitter
- Image removal from Google Search, Reddit
- It's just like any other kind of content. I wouldn't over-think it. Also, your use case sounds like you're changing the content based on the URL, which is normal. If you're dynamically changing the content for the same URL, we'd focus on whatever version , John Mueller on Twitter
- I think people use it for the same thing. You could throw them off by always claiming you only use the other one, if you want to troll them. Also, I'll let you in on a secret: Google doesn't use either of them., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
