Bodhran Band At Google

Here is a photo of a Bodhran band, a band that specializes in the bodhrán is a frame drum, playing at one of the Google offices. This is a company called The Bodhrán Buzz that does events and did one at the Google Dublin office the other day.

They shared this on Instagram.

The bodhrán is a frame drum used in Irish music ranging from 25 to 65 cm in diameter, with most drums measuring 35–45 cm. The sides of the drum are 9–20 cm deep. A goatskin head is tacked to one side.

