Google Business Profiles Adds More Detailed Notification Settings

Google Business Profiles seems to have added more options to when you should be notified from the platform. The list includes 13 different notification categories you can turn on or off under the notifications menu for your Google Business Profile.
Claudia Tomina spotted this and notified me of it on Twitter. Here are the categories of notifications I see for my business profile:
- Customer messages
- Customer reviews
- Questions and answers
- Bookings
- Quotes
- Photos
- Business Profile health
- Insights
- News and tips
- Posts
- Reminders
- Surveys and pilots
- Digital regulation
Here is a screenshot:
I think this is new.
Forum discussion at Twitter.