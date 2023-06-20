Google Business Profiles Adds More Detailed Notification Settings

Google Business Profiles seems to have added more options to when you should be notified from the platform. The list includes 13 different notification categories you can turn on or off under the notifications menu for your Google Business Profile.

Claudia Tomina spotted this and notified me of it on Twitter. Here are the categories of notifications I see for my business profile:

Customer messages

Customer reviews

Questions and answers

Bookings

Quotes

Photos

Business Profile health

Insights

News and tips

Posts

Reminders

Surveys and pilots

Digital regulation

Here is a screenshot:

I think this is new.

