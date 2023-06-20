Bing Search Tests Larger Favicons That Animate

Microsoft is testing showing larger favicons in the Bing Search results. The favicons look a lot larger in this test, here are side by side comparisons so you can see yourself.

Here is what I see, the normal smaller favicons:

Here is what Khushal Bherwani posted on Twitter:

Frank Sandtmann also noticed this and posted about it on Mastodon. There is also this new style which animates as well:

I am not sure I like the larger favicons. Although, we know Google also tested larger favicons not too long ago.

