Google Price Range Product Slider With Store Names

Google is now showing the product price range slider with a store name overlayed. I know the slider is not new, it shows you the price range of that product that Google tracked. But the store name overlay, might be new.

Khushal Bherwani posted about it on Twitter and said "Google now shows typically with brand name." "Looks new to me," he added, and I do think it is new, right?

Here is a screenshot:

I don't think it is new that Google shows the store/retailer name in this part of the product grid:

But the slider, I think might be new. I don't spend a lot of time looking at products in my typical Google searches.

This was spotted a bit earlier:

Have you noticed that Google will sometimes give a link to the top ranking PDP/site within organic product listings next to the note of typical price?



Typically I just see what's in the last screenshot - no link to the top ranking site/product, but mention of the typical… pic.twitter.com/ajbJm1b03B — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) June 14, 2023

