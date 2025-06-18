Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are new signs of an unconfirmed Google search ranking update that touched down. Google's Martin Splitt explained The Great Decoupling, well, maybe. Google Ads is testing a new ad format with half-filled-in horizontal lines. Google says no AI system currently uses LLMs.txt. Google Merchant Center now has website-reported autofeeds to streamline inventory controls. Bing is testing new search result user experiences.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up June 18th

It's been almost ten days since I last reported on a Google search ranking update. Well, I had to stop the streak and cover what I've seen over the last 24 hours or so. It appears that the volatility in ranking positions in Google search results is shifting more than the norm.

Google Ads Tests Design With Horizontal Lines Filled Halfway

Google is testing a new design for its sponsored search ads in the Google Search results. These have horizontal lines that are darkened or filled halfway through, alternating from left to right and right to left every other ad.

The Great Decoupling Explained By A Googler

The term, The Great Decoupling has really been catching on over the past couple of weeks. It is being used to describe what we are seeing with impressions and clicks moving further and further apart since AI Overviews has become more of the norm in the Google Search results.

Google: No AI System Currently Uses LLMs.txt

There has been a lot, I mean, a lot, of chatter around if one should add an LLMs.txt to their website. Many are starting to add it while others have not added it yet. Well, John Mueller of Google chimed in and wrote on Bluesky, "FWIW no AI system currently uses llms.txt."

Google Merchant Center New Website-Reported Autofeeds

Google has rolled out a new feature to automate the process of updating your inventory with Google Merchant Center. It is called Website-reported Autofeeds and it uses Google Tag Manager tag implemented in your site to manage this.

Bing Tests Bold & Colored Hover Styles On Snippets & Related Searches

Microsoft is testing new hover effects and styles in the Bing Search results. Specifically, when you hover over the URL of a snippet, it will bold and underline the result. And then on related searches, Bing is using a blue and orangish styled background color.

Google Indoor Golf

Here is a photo from the Google office in Chicago of one of those indoor golf games where you hit a ball at a screen and it has cameras and sensors to simulate where on the screen the ball will land.

