Microsoft is testing new hover effects and styles in the Bing Search results. Specifically, when you hover over the URL of a snippet, it will bold and underline the result. And then on related searches, Bing is using a blue and orangish styled background color.

We recently covered Bing testing hovers on sitelinks and blue boxed sitelinks, as well as more.

Now Sachin Patel posted some more example, so did Shameem Adhikarath, here they are.

Sachin Patel on X showing off bolding and underline snippets on hover:

Bing Overlay Bold Underline

Then related searches with blue and orangish backgrounds, he posted this on X and so did Shameem on X:

Bing Related Blue

Bing Related Orange

Khushal also spotted this, this morning:

Always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

