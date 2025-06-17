Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is now counting AI Mode impressions, clicks and position, just not the way we'd like. Google is linking to the wrong sites in some branded knowledge panels. Google rolled out a new interface for Google Posts. Google is investigating a bug with links being labeled as purple and thus seen. Google Ads has a new conversion setup. Google AI Mode is being tested within people also ask and Chrome auto-complete.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Now Counting AI Mode Clicks, Impressions & Positions
    Google has now officially confirmed that Google Search Console is counting AI Mode data. Google said, "AI Mode is now counting towards totals in Search Console." We saw this when AI Mode went fully live in the US late last week, which Google announced would happen at I/O.
  • Some Google Knowledge Panel Buttons Going To Wrong Sites
    A few months ago, Google added big blue buttons to the knowledge panels within the Google Search results but now, some of those knowledge panels buttons are taking searchers to the wrong site or a site that does not exist.
  • Google Ads New Step-By-Step Conversion Setup
    Google Ads is refreshing the interface for the conversion actions and conversion setup process. It is a new step-by-step process that is much easier to use than the old version.
  • Google AI Mode Within People Also Ask & Chrome
    Just like Google had AI Overviews (also featured snippets) in the People also ask section of Google Search, Google is now testing AI Mode within People also ask. Plus, Google is testing it in the Chrome search auto-suggestions drop down. I guess this is because AI Mode is live in the US.
  • Google Business Profiles Rolls Out New Interface For Google Posts
    Google has rolled out a new interface to view your historical Google Posts within Google Business Profiles. Now the interface is a scrollable list view.
  • Google Search Previously Visited Links Issue
    Google is investigating reports of a number of searchers seeing that all the links shown in the Google search results are marked as previously visited. When you click on a link in a browser, often the link is colored purple next time you see that link, indicating you've previously clicked on that link.
  • Google Summer Fest 2025
    I guess Google holds some festival at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, at the beginning of the summer. They call it the Google Summer Fest.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

