Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is now counting AI Mode impressions, clicks and position, just not the way we'd like. Google is linking to the wrong sites in some branded knowledge panels. Google rolled out a new interface for Google Posts. Google is investigating a bug with links being labeled as purple and thus seen. Google Ads has a new conversion setup. Google AI Mode is being tested within people also ask and Chrome auto-complete.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.