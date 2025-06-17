Google Search Previously Visited Links Issue

Jun 17, 2025
Google

Google is investigating reports of a number of searchers seeing that all the links shown in the Google search results are marked as previously visited. When you click on a link in a browser, often the link is colored purple next time you see that link, indicating you've previously clicked on that link.

Well, there may be a bug with Google where the links are marked as previously visited even if you did not visit those links.

A Google support representative responded to complaints about this a Reddit thread, saying, "Thanks for flagging this. We're aware of the issue you're seeing. We’re currently investigating it and appreciate your patience while we work on identifying the root cause."

This issue was spotted first by Tech Issues Today, who noted the complaitns in three different Reddit threads.

Here is a screenshot of the issue:

Google Search Links All Visited Bug

It does not seem to be impacting everyone but there are a number of searchers who are having this issue.

I am not sure if this is a browser issue or a Google Search issue.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

