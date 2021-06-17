Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Gary Illyes from Google basically said that there is not much you can do to trick Google Search these days, there are no real tricks to it. Google also launched new author knowledge panels that show the journalists articles in a carousel. I tried to explain how slow algorithmic rollouts work at Google. The SEO periodic table is now available for 2011 and Google My Business is adding more metrics to the performance report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: There Isn't All That Much Trick In Search

Google has published its most recent Search Off The Record podcast, and it is filled with a lot of good nuggets like always, but I wanted to highlight one part of it where Gary Illyes from Google said that "there isn't all that much trick in search." Meaning, even for those that work inside Google, there aren't that many ways to trick Google to rank your site better.

Google is now testing showing article carousel sliders within the knowledge panel for some journalists or authors. It would show in the knowledge panel section for when you search for their name.

Google often says that is algorithmic updates, be it core updates, page experience updates, and other search related updates can take several days to several weeks or even several months to fully roll out. What does that mean, how does that work? I was asked on Twitter by an SEO named Jabroni Slayer "How exactly (technical explanation) do they roll it out several weeks?"

10 years ago, the folks at Search Engine Land (that includes me) released the first edition of the SEO Periodic Table. Since then, we've updated the table a few times as SEO has changed over the years. We did it again for the 10th anniversary of the table - and I honestly think this version is the best one yet.

Last month we reported that Google updated its documentation to say the new Google My Business performance report will soon have driving direction requests and website visits. Well now, according to Colan Nielsen, Google is rolling out those metrics slowly to businesses.

The other day we saw Google testing a magnifying glass in the bottom right footer of the mobile search results. Now I am seeing Google test an arrow up, that when clicked on, jumps the searcher to the top of the page to conduct another search as well.

