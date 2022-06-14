Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is testing a new design and user interface for its local pack. Google is testing new search filter buttons for shopping queries. Google AdSense launched AdSense shopping links. Google spoke more about 301 redirects and why we should not care how much weight pass with those links. Google Search is testing a new explore section in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: It's Not About 301 Redirects Passing Full Credit Or Not

Google's John Mueller was asked on Twitter if 301 redirected links pass full credit or not. John responded that "I wouldn't see it as "full credit or not", but rather - as mentioned in our docs - it's a good practice for any move to update the important old links to point at the right new pages."

Google's John Mueller was asked on Twitter if 301 redirected links pass full credit or not. John responded that "I wouldn't see it as "full credit or not", but rather - as mentioned in our docs - it's a good practice for any move to update the important old links to point at the right new pages." New Google AdSense Shopping Links

Google AdSense launched a new labs feature named AdSense shopping links. Google said with these AdSense Shopping links, AdSense will add shopping links to the content of your eligible pages. Shopping links provide end users with relevant options to buy from.

Google AdSense launched a new labs feature named AdSense shopping links. Google said with these AdSense Shopping links, AdSense will add shopping links to the content of your eligible pages. Shopping links provide end users with relevant options to buy from. Google Search Tests Shopping Filter Button

Google Search is testing a filter button for shopping related query refinement. I personally do not see this but Saad AK posted a screencast of this, showing a filter button at the top left of the search results after searching for [jeans].

Google Search is testing a filter button for shopping related query refinement. I personally do not see this but Saad AK posted a screencast of this, showing a filter button at the top left of the search results after searching for [jeans]. Microsoft Bing Testing New Local Pack Design

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new local pack design. This new design is more minimalistic right off the bat, and when you click on one of the local listings, it pops open more details on the right side of the page, instead of opening it in the Bing Local site.

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new local pack design. This new design is more minimalistic right off the bat, and when you click on one of the local listings, it pops open more details on the right side of the page, instead of opening it in the Bing Local site. Google Search Tests Explore Section

Google seems to be testing a new section titled "explore." In this section you can find articles about the topic broken into subject topics of sorts.

Google seems to be testing a new section titled "explore." In this section you can find articles about the topic broken into subject topics of sorts. Old Bing T-Shirts, Some From Before The Bing Brand

Michael Schechter, who has been at Microsoft for over 20 years, he is the Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, he shared some old Bing t-shirts on Bing's birthday, some shirts are fro

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Use Drop Down Menus to Make Interactive Charts and Dashboards in Excel?, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Put These Call-to-Action Tips on Your Favorites List, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.