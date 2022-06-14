Old Bing T-Shirts, Some From Before The Bing Brand

Jun 14, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Old Bing T-Shirts

Michael Schechter, who has been at Microsoft for over 20 years, he is the Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, he shared some old Bing t-shirts on Bing's birthday, some shirts are from before the Bing brand even. I'll embed his tweets below.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Zurich Cookies
 
blog comments powered by Disqus