Old Bing T-Shirts, Some From Before The Bing Brand

Michael Schechter, who has been at Microsoft for over 20 years, he is the Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, he shared some old Bing t-shirts on Bing's birthday, some shirts are from before the Bing brand even. I'll embed his tweets below.

Not branded, but this is my first “Live Search” shirt pic.twitter.com/1KZlsfMs17 — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) June 3, 2022

This was the Bing launch shirt! I believe this was given to a pretty large portion of the company - it was hard to go anywhere near Redmond and not see someone wearing it pic.twitter.com/tjKoSn4c3A — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) June 3, 2022

Our first new new logo! pic.twitter.com/erIsN4mtto — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) June 3, 2022

For whatever reason, swag distribution has slowed down over the years - I don’t even have anything with the newest Bing logo. But to close things out on a high note, here’s a the Bing AllBirds we had made for the team early in the pandemic pic.twitter.com/bkJ8med1Md — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) June 3, 2022

