Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big Google May 2022 core update may not have been fully done on June 9th, we are seeing many reports of big changes after it was done rolling out. Google Search Console's legacy message viewer is going away in August. Twitter removed the nofollow attributes from its links for some reason. Google added documentation on vary cookie support for signed exchanges. Google Ads said it will address concerns over third-party sales solicitations and poor advice. Plus, I released another vlog today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May 2022 Core Update - Big Tremors After It Was Complete?
    As you remember, the Google May 2022 core update officially started on May 25th and officially ended on June 9th. But like we said initially, we felt it started or was being tested, before May 25th and now, it seems like there are more tremors, big tremors, for some sites days after this core update was announced as done rolling out.
  • Legacy Google Search Console Messages Going Away August 1, 2022
    Google is removing the legacy Google Search Console messages on August 1, 2022. If you try to access the old messages console Google has a warning at the top that reads "Important: This report won't be available after Aug 1, 2022. Please use the new Message panel instead."
  • Twitter Removes Nofollow Attribute From Links
    Twitter, sometime over the past week or so, has removed the nofollow attribute from its links. This is unusual for a number of reason, the largest is that Twitter had nofollowed links on its social network since 2008 on bio links and 2009 on all tweets. So why change it now?
  • New Google Documentation On Vary: Cookie Support For Signed Exchanges
    Google has recently added new information around Vary: Cookie support in the signed exchanges Google Search help documents. This comes shortly after Google decided to bring support signed exchanges for some desktop sites.
  • Google Ads To Address Concerns Over Third-Party Sales Solicitations & Poor Advice
    You probably get these emails all the time from a third-party Google Ads rep asking you to make adjustments to your campaigns, specifically to increase budgets and to go all in on RSAs, responsive search ads. Well, Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison at Google, said on Twitter "We are working to address this specific incident as well as the broader concern."
  • Vlog #177: Alcides Aguasvivas On Local SEO For Small Businesses
    In part one, Alcides Aguasvivas is a co-founder of Pix-l Graphx spoke to me about how he started him firm 18 years ago while in college. In part two we chow down on SEO...
  • Google Zurich Cookies
    Here is a photo from the Google Zurich office of really tasty looking cookies. They are colored with the Google logo colors and this guy looks super happy to have them.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #177: Alcides Aguasvivas On Local SEO For Small Businesses
 
blog comments powered by Disqus