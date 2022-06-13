Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big Google May 2022 core update may not have been fully done on June 9th, we are seeing many reports of big changes after it was done rolling out. Google Search Console's legacy message viewer is going away in August. Twitter removed the nofollow attributes from its links for some reason. Google added documentation on vary cookie support for signed exchanges. Google Ads said it will address concerns over third-party sales solicitations and poor advice. Plus, I released another vlog today.

