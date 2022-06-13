Vlog #177: Alcides Aguasvivas On Local SEO For Small Businesses

In part one, Alcides Aguasvivas is a co-founder of Pix-l Graphx spoke to me about how he started him firm 18 years ago while in college. In part two we chow down on SEO, specifically about local SEO for small businesses.

We specifically talk about optimizing your web site for local intent queries, breaking down your services pages in more detail and also setting up your Google Business Profile pages. Some of the topics we talked about here include:

Google Business Profiles

Local Pack

Content Pages For Local Intent

Doorway Pages

SEO Testing

Update Frequency

and more

You can learn more about Alcides Aguasvivas at his website Pix-l Graphx.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.