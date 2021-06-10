Google: There Will Never Be Stability In The Search Results

Here is a good line from Google's John Mueller who responded to someone asking for less algorithmic updates; he said "here's a secret: there will never be stability, unless someone turns off the internet."

This was on Twitter where someone was complaining about all the updates and how hard it is to stay on top of all of these changes. I am not sure if he was joking, trolling or being serious but it doesn't matter.

John explained that even if Google did not make algorithmic updates, the web is constantly changing and thus the search rankings will also constantly change. New content is written, new web sites are created, old web sites are taken down, sites are migrated or rebranded - the web changes.

But if one thing is for sure, not only is the web constantly changing but also Google won't stop trying to change and trying to improve.

Here is John's tweet:

Here's a secret: there will never be stability, unless someone turns off the internet. There are so many amazing & creative folks (including you) making sites on the web, driving user expectations higher & higher. The web is modern & super-dynamic. It's a big opportunity too. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 9, 2021

So asking Google to stop changing or updating is not (a) going to happen and (b) solve your problem.

