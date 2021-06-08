Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It seems like most of you want introductory paragraphs on this newsletter, but some do not, so I promise, I'll keep them super short and on target.
The SEO community is still buzzing on the June core update and the fluctuations it is causing, I even wrote more on this at Search Engine Land. But today, the news was a bit lighter, so have a fun read through the story headlines below. That is all for today - be safe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Unnatural Link Manual Actions Still Require Manual Link Cleanup
In 2013, Google told us that it is not enough to disavow links if you want your unnatural link manual action to be reversed. Is that still true in 2021? The answer is probably yes.
- Google: We Have No Indexing Limit But Does Have Limited Indexing Resources
Google's John Mueller posted a short #AskGooglebot video question and answer on indexing limits. In short, like we covered numerous times before, Google does not have a limit to what it can index, but Google does not have unlimited resources to index everything. So Google prioritizes what it indexes and when it indexes it.
- Bing Adds Themes To Search Results Page
Microsoft Bing announced on Twitter that they are rolling out Bing Themes to the Bing search results pages. The company said "you can now personalize your search experience with 7 colorful themes on Microsoft Bing's web search."
- iContact Acquired Moz; Financial Details Not Disclosed But Promises Bright Future
On Friday news broke that Moz has been acquired by iContact, subsidiary of J2 Global. The financial details of this acquisition were not disclosed and the news about this came to a shock to many, although, we all know the goal in the past several years was to likely sell the company.
- Google Tests Trending Searches Carousel
Google is testing a new carousel in the search results titled "trending searches." This shows a carousel with images and query refinements based on your original query - that may show what searches related to your original query are trending.
- Google Bike Wheel Light Fixtures
Here is a photo from the Google Zurich office of a room that uses bicycle wheels as light fixtures. Martin Splitt, our friendly Googler, shared this photo on Instagram a few years ago and I honestly j
Other Great Search Threads:
- That looks like something which might be ads-related? If so, that wouldn't have an effect on search -- any change in visibility you'd be seeing in search would be unrelated., John Mueller on Twitter
- There are certainly ways that you could implement an interstitial which would block crawling & indexing, but I haven't seen complaints about that in a while, so I suspect the common plugins/setups ju, John Mueller on Twitter
- Just ignore them, John Mueller on Twitter
- Time to insert the old URLs into robots.txt after 301 consolidation?, WebmasterWorld
- It's normal that not all sites have all data - we have to make do with the signals that we have access to. We don't use lab tests to compensate. On a URL level, we often make groups within a site,, John Mueller on Twitter
- Multiple Website Outage, WebmasterWorld
- SEC Rule Change for Financial Advisors, Are Google and Yelp Allowed?, Local Search Forum
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How SEO Forecasting Can Help You Get the Right Clients
- Join us next week for actionable search marketing tactics
- Google vows to adjust global ad technology after settlement with French Competition Authority
- Unusual start to a Google core update, don’t you think?; Monday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch impacted by huge network outage, Engadget
- Google fined €220m in France over advertising abuse, BBC News
- What Really Happened When Google Ousted Timnit Gebru, Wired
Links & Content Marketing
- How Stanley Security Won the 2021 SAMMY Award for Best Content Marketing, Security & Sales
- How To Capture 'Hand-Raisers' With Digital Content Marketing, Forbes
- How to Earn Links Organically & Resist the Dark Side, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- A marine biologist uses Maps to explore under the sea, Google Blog
- Apple goes after Google Lens & Maps Live View with iOS 15, 9to5Google
- Apple Maps upgrade brings more detailed maps, transit features, AR view and more, TechCrunch
- Newspaper Ads Villain, Amazon's SMB Shield, Android's Apple Move, Near Media
- What Are "Relations" in Google My Business?, Sterling Sky
- Everyone needs a holiday - but when and where?, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Apple moves Siri's speech recognition offline with new privacy updates, Engadget
- Google Duplex is coming to smart displays, more, 9to5Google
- New for Pixel: Starry night clips, Pride wallpapers and more, Google Blog
- Siri is coming to third-party devices, Engadget
SEO
- Google Core Update June 2021 - The Summer of Google Updates, SISTRIX
- Google’s AMP Badge is Leaving Search. Now What?: Original Research, Amsive Digital
- How to check the performance of your rich results in Google Search Console, Yoast
- How to prioritize an SEO strategy with Oncrawl, Oncrawl
- Maximize every click with search journeys, Kevin Indig
- SEO ideas for a new news product, WTF is SEO?
- The 100% Free Tech SEO ( Beyond) Site Audit Checklist, Moz
PPC
- Separate Brand Searches on Google Shopping to Get More Sales, Metric Theory
- 3 ways to increase sales through eCommerce PPC, Vertical Leap
Search Features
- Using AI to predict what should go behind a paywall, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.