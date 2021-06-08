Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It seems like most of you want introductory paragraphs on this newsletter, but some do not, so I promise, I'll keep them super short and on target.

The SEO community is still buzzing on the June core update and the fluctuations it is causing, I even wrote more on this at Search Engine Land. But today, the news was a bit lighter, so have a fun read through the story headlines below. That is all for today - be safe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Unnatural Link Manual Actions Still Require Manual Link Cleanup

In 2013, Google told us that it is not enough to disavow links if you want your unnatural link manual action to be reversed. Is that still true in 2021? The answer is probably yes.

Google's John Mueller posted a short #AskGooglebot video question and answer on indexing limits. In short, like we covered numerous times before, Google does not have a limit to what it can index, but Google does not have unlimited resources to index everything. So Google prioritizes what it indexes and when it indexes it.

Microsoft Bing announced on Twitter that they are rolling out Bing Themes to the Bing search results pages. The company said "you can now personalize your search experience with 7 colorful themes on Microsoft Bing's web search."

On Friday news broke that Moz has been acquired by iContact, subsidiary of J2 Global. The financial details of this acquisition were not disclosed and the news about this came to a shock to many, although, we all know the goal in the past several years was to likely sell the company.

Google is testing a new carousel in the search results titled "trending searches." This shows a carousel with images and query refinements based on your original query - that may show what searches related to your original query are trending.

Here is a photo from the Google Zurich office of a room that uses bicycle wheels as light fixtures. Martin Splitt, our friendly Googler, shared this photo on Instagram a few years ago and I honestly j

Search Engine Land Stories:

Using AI to predict what should go behind a paywall, Google Blog

