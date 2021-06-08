Bing Adds Themes To Search Results Page

Jun 8, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing announced on Twitter that they are rolling out Bing Themes to the Bing search results pages. The company said "you can now personalize your search experience with 7 colorful themes on Microsoft Bing's web search."

You should be able to access the themes at the top right of the Bing menu bar:

Here are more screen shots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

