Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its explicit search ranking algorithm to target sites hiding explicit videos, plus Google updated its SafeSearch documentation. Are you noticing an indexing decline since late May, many are. Bloomberg's Emily Chang interviewed Google's CEO Sundar Pichai. Google Ads API version 20 is now available. FTX is suing Neil Patel for $55 million.

