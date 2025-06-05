Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its explicit search ranking algorithm to target sites hiding explicit videos, plus Google updated its SafeSearch documentation. Are you noticing an indexing decline since late May, many are. Bloomberg's Emily Chang interviewed Google's CEO Sundar Pichai. Google Ads API version 20 is now available. FTX is suing Neil Patel for $55 million.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Updates Ranking Algorithm For Explicit Content & Videos While Updating SafeSearch Docs
    Google has updated its search ranking algorithm to "more strongly affect the sites that host explicit videos but don't allow Googlebot to fetch those video files" which may lead to a "significant drop in ranking" for some of these sites. Google also updated its SafeSearch documentation with new best practices and details.
  • Drop In Google Indexing Less Since Late May 2025?
    Several individuals have inquired whether Google has been indexing fewer pages on websites since late May. I've seen a number of complaints, and while nothing is verified on Google's end, I wanted to share these reports with you.
  • FTX Sued Neil Patel for $55 Million
    Cyrus Shepard posted about how FTX, you know, the company Sam Bankman-Fried ran, is now suing Neil Patel and his company, for $55 million. There are a ton of whoppers in this lawsuit, and I have no idea who is right or wrong here, but as Cyrus noted, Neil Patel went through lots of efforts to hide this in the Google search results.
  • Bloomberg Interviewed Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai: Search Will Grow, AI Content & Publishers Decline
    Bloomberg's Emily Chang interviewed Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, last night at the Bloomberg Tech summit in San Francisco. The interview covered a ton of topics and was pretty fast-paced. It goes across AI, search, the monopoly case and more.
  • Google Ads API Version 20 Now Available
    Google has released version 20 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release, and we are expecting two more major releases in 2025. Google updated its API release schedule update, there is new Demand Gen ad_network_type reporting, Platform comparable conversions and Campaign-level negative keywords for PMax - plus more.
  • Google Marketing Live Dublin Event
    I didn't know Google had a remote version of Google Marketing Live, this one was in the Dublin office. It seems like it may have been a watch party, where they watched the show from California in Dublin.

