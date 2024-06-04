Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google fixed the Search Console link report this morning. Google warned that sites that do not work at all, are inaccessible on mobile devices and will not be indexed after July 5th. Google Business Profiles is testing chat with SMS and WhatsApp. Google emailed advertisers about new US state laws that may impact them. Google is testing popular product search refinements.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Warns: Sites That Are Inaccessible On Mobile Will Not Be Indexed
Google said it will not index sites that are not accessible on mobile devices after July 5, 2024. "If your site's content is not accessible at all with a mobile device, it will no longer be indexable," John Mueller wrote.
-
Google Fixed The Search Console Links Report
The Google Search Console link report now seems to be fixed. As we reported last week, we saw a decline in links being reported by the tool, followed by a huge decline a few days later. The tool now seems to be showing the previous link count before the tool had that bug.
-
Google Business Profiles Tests Chat With SMS & WhatsApp
Just last week we reported that chat is going away from Google Business Profiles. Well, Google may be adding native SMS and WhatsApp messaging support for your Google Maps business listings.
-
New Google Popular Products Search Refinements
Google seems to be adding a people also ask like search refinement/expander for the popular products on Google Search. Below the popular products section there is this section that shows other variations for your keywords.
-
Google Notifies Advertisers & Analytics Users Over New US Privacy Laws
Last week, Google emailed its Google Ads and Google Analytics users with a heads-up about new privacy laws coming to some states in the United States. This involves topics around restricted data processing control and universal opt-out mechanisms.
-
Harp, Cello & Drums at Googleplex
Here is a jazz band playing the harp, cello and drums at the Google office, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. This was shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.
Other Great Search Threads:
- When you do a G search, in next screen, the button ALL (In spanish screenshot is TODO) appears with BLUE BACKGROUND. I don't remember having seen it like this before. I think it's new, Rafa Martin on X
- And of course, a Bing milestone birthday is always a good reason to repost this photo, taken during our late night launch. Former Bing team member and current Microsoft CEO @satyanadella is seated at a table of engineers, whi, Michael Schechter on X
- Can't you keep up with all of the analysis, resources, and tools from the Google Search API Doc Leak? I've created a Google Sheet aggregating the best of them! Take a look here, Aleyda Solis on X
- Check out my video essay on how Google RUINED the Internet, out now on YouTube, Adam Conover on X
- Eur-ope next! We're now 3 weeks away from our 2nd regional Summit in Zürich. We can’t wait to see you live and virtually on June 21st for inspiring talks & Product Breakouts. What part are you most ex, Google's Product Experts Program on X
- Google Ads Certifications have moved. New link skillshop.docebosaas.com/learn, Greg on X
- Google Ads has now 3 offers for new clients. 400 spend -> get 400 credit 800 spend -> get 1200 credit 1200 spend -> get 2400 credit Please Google you just inflate the market. Note: this is a Spanish offer, I translated th, Thomas Eccel on X
- I said that we were only doing manual actions on scaled content abuse, not algorithmic: https://t.co/cHQXsbNe53 I did not say we didn't have any algorithmic changes at all. We have those all the time, as I've e, Google SearchLiaison on X
- I was joyously enthused to give the last "Design@Large" talk of the quarter at UCSD on May 29th. In it, I reflected on my history of studying how people learn how-to-use AI systems, and how they believe they work. This is a tale of a few mistakes, a coupl, Dan Russell on LinkedIn
- It's a dangerous game IMO. Cyrus won a link card in the AI overview, but lost the featured snippet. And as of this morning, I don't see him in the AI overview anymore. So maybe lost both. The page still ranks in the top 5, but no fea, Glenn Gabe on X
- The Free and All New GSC Guardian is Now Live on the Chrome Web Store!…, Darwin S. on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft brings video and CTV ads (including Netflix inventory) to Advertising Editor
- Microsoft Copilot expands AI power to Display Ads
- Microsoft moves Smart Shopping to Performance Max
- SMX Advanced is online next week… don’t miss out!
- Instagram tests unskippable video ads in main feed
- Google won’t index sites that do not work on mobile devices after July 5
- An SEO’s guide to redirects
- How to extract GBP review insights to boost local SEO visibility
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Floodlight linking for subproperties and roll-up properties, Google Analytics Help
- How to Use GA4: The Ultimate Guide, SEOTesting
Industry & Business
- Bing is 15 years today: What's its legacy?, Jordi Ribas on LinkedIn
- Former Google employee alleges executives committed fraud, Mountain View Voice
- Google cuts at least 100 jobs across cloud unit, sources say, CNBC
- Google Leak Reveals Thousands of Privacy Incidents, 404 Media
- Google says tech infrastructure investment in Singapore reaches $5 bln, Reuters
- Microsoft Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in Azure Cloud Business, Business Insider
- Microsoft to invest $3.2 bln in Swedish cloud, AI, Reuters
- Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint, POLITICO
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Marketing Ideas for July 2024, Practical Ecommerce
- How to Drive Sales with Content Marketing in 2024, G2
- Top SEO & Content Marketing Trends To Future-Proof Your Strategy, Search Engine Journal
- What Is Sponsored Content? An Explanation + How to Get Started, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps has a trip-planning feature tool buried inside — here's how to use it, MSN
- Google fixes "Utah" navigation issue after worst incident yet, ABC 4
- Uber data base was once used to pick best navigation app: Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze?, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- Google now has Auto Dark Mode for websites in its iPhone app, 9to5Google
- Respiration Tracking coming to Apple Vision Pro Mindfulness, AppleInsider
SEO
- Four key takeaways from Google's API leak, Receptional
- Google’s AI Overviews: 5 things publishers should know, SEO For Journalism
- Moz AI: Introducing Augmented Intelligence, Moz
- Yes, Clicks and Engagement Impact SEO, Practical Ecommerce
PPC
- Analysts: Google 'asleep at the wheel' on crypto deepfake scams, Crypto News
- Editor support for Video ads and other updates for June, Microsoft Advertising
- Why Are Google Merchant Center Supplement Feeds Separated Automatically, FeedArmy
Other Search
- If Google Kills News Media, Who Will Feed the AI Beast?, Vanity Fair
- Introducing Shared Memory Versioning to improve slow interactions, Chromium Blog
- ChatGPT is partially down in wide system outage, 9to5Google
- Designing for privacy in an AI world, Google Blog
- How YouTube's New Gaming Leak Culture Actually Works, Insider Gaming
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.