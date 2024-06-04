Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google fixed the Search Console link report this morning. Google warned that sites that do not work at all, are inaccessible on mobile devices and will not be indexed after July 5th. Google Business Profiles is testing chat with SMS and WhatsApp. Google emailed advertisers about new US state laws that may impact them. Google is testing popular product search refinements.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.