Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google fixed the Search Console link report this morning. Google warned that sites that do not work at all, are inaccessible on mobile devices and will not be indexed after July 5th. Google Business Profiles is testing chat with SMS and WhatsApp. Google emailed advertisers about new US state laws that may impact them. Google is testing popular product search refinements.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Warns: Sites That Are Inaccessible On Mobile Will Not Be Indexed
    Google said it will not index sites that are not accessible on mobile devices after July 5, 2024. "If your site's content is not accessible at all with a mobile device, it will no longer be indexable," John Mueller wrote.
  • Google Fixed The Search Console Links Report
    The Google Search Console link report now seems to be fixed. As we reported last week, we saw a decline in links being reported by the tool, followed by a huge decline a few days later. The tool now seems to be showing the previous link count before the tool had that bug.
  • Google Business Profiles Tests Chat With SMS & WhatsApp
    Just last week we reported that chat is going away from Google Business Profiles. Well, Google may be adding native SMS and WhatsApp messaging support for your Google Maps business listings.
  • New Google Popular Products Search Refinements
    Google seems to be adding a people also ask like search refinement/expander for the popular products on Google Search. Below the popular products section there is this section that shows other variations for your keywords.
  • Google Notifies Advertisers & Analytics Users Over New US Privacy Laws
    Last week, Google emailed its Google Ads and Google Analytics users with a heads-up about new privacy laws coming to some states in the United States. This involves topics around restricted data processing control and universal opt-out mechanisms.
  • Harp, Cello & Drums at Googleplex
    Here is a jazz band playing the harp, cello and drums at the Google office, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. This was shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline &amp; Google On AI Overviews - YouTube
