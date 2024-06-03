Google App To Rename Discover To Home & Browse?

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Home

Google seems to be testing renaming Google Discover to maybe Google Home or maybe Google Browse. I mean, it is not shocking Google would renamed Discover to something else. Discover was previously named the Google Feed and I think before that it was Google Now.

AssembleDebug posted on X a screenshot of this, and he wrote, "Google app is renaming the "Discover" tab to "Home" and adding a new tab named "Browse" which will host a bunch of pre-defined search terms."

Google Home Discover Browse

On the iOS version of the Google App, the main screen is a home icon - by the way.

And yes, Discover is on the Google home page...

I should note, that Google Home is an app that powers your Chromecast, smart lights, Wifi and other home devices. I doubt they will rename it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline &amp; Google On AI Overviews - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2024

Jun 3, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

June 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We're Not Upset With Those Who Share Constructive Feedback Of Our Search Results

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

SEOing Into Google's AI Overviews

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google App To Rename Discover To Home & Browse?

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports

Jun 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports
Next Story: SEOing Into Google's AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.