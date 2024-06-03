Google seems to be testing renaming Google Discover to maybe Google Home or maybe Google Browse. I mean, it is not shocking Google would renamed Discover to something else. Discover was previously named the Google Feed and I think before that it was Google Now.

AssembleDebug posted on X a screenshot of this, and he wrote, "Google app is renaming the "Discover" tab to "Home" and adding a new tab named "Browse" which will host a bunch of pre-defined search terms."

On the iOS version of the Google App, the main screen is a home icon - by the way.

And yes, Discover is on the Google home page...

I should note, that Google Home is an app that powers your Chromecast, smart lights, Wifi and other home devices. I doubt they will rename it?

Forum discussion at X.