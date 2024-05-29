Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles is dropping the chat feature and call history on July 31st. Google is working on surfacing the site you search for in Google Search :). Google AI Overviews click data studies conflict. Google Business Profiles now shows why product uploads fail. Also, Google Discover feeds are not loading for some searchers.
Google Business Profile Call History & Chat Going Away
Google will be removing the call history reports and the Chat feature within Google Business Profiles on July 31, 2024. Google said, "We acknowledge this may be difficult news," but added, "We occasionally have to make difficult decisions."
Google Search Working To Surface Site When Site Name Is Referenced In Query
There have been a number of complaints that when you search for a query and the site name, Google doesn't always show results from the site you mentioned in the query. But Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said the Google Search team is working on adjusting that so the site mentioned in the query is surfaced higher in the search results.
Two Conflicting Google AI Overview CTR Studies
In the past couple of weeks, we had two blog posts published on the topic of the click through rates from the new Google AI Overviews to publishers compared to those clicks to publishers prior to the AI Overviews going live. And guess what - the studies conflict with each other.
Google Discover Feed Not Loading For Some Searchers
Over the past few days, some Google users are complaining that the Google Discover news feed is not loading. It seems many of these users are on Pixel devices but I am not sure if this is only impacting Pixel users.
Google Business Profiles Shows Product Rejection Details
Google Business Profiles can now show you why your uploaded products were rejected by the system. I guess previously Google did not do this but now Google can show you the reason why your products were not processed properly by Google Business Profiles.
Google Education Cards
Here are a bunch of Google colored cards or badges that are part of some sort of Google Education event held in Brazil. Each card has a different Google service or product and they are in blue, red, yellow and green.
- Google Business Profile chat and call history going away
- SMX Advanced kicks off in two weeks – secure your spot now!
- HUGE Google Search document leak reveals inner workings of ranking algorithm
- 3 common B2B SEO mistakes sabotaging cost per lead
- How to build a better remote team at your digital marketing agency
