Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2026

May 28, 2026 - 10:00 am 1 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode and AI Overviews gain preferred sources, new carousels and the highly cited label expands. Google strongly warns against buying or manipulating brand mentions for AI search. Google is testing new sitenames and favicon layouts in search. Google Ads to delete short term performance data on June 1st. Google Merchant Center has a new AI performance insights report. ChatGPT ads is rolling out conversion-optimized campaigns for some advertisers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode & AI Overviews Add Preferred Sources & New Carousel
    Google is officially rolling out preferred source labels within AI Mode and AI Overviews and adding a new carousel to AI Mode and AI Overviews, as well. Plus, Google said the highly cited label is expanding to more search results (which is not specific to AI Mode and AI Overviews).
  • Google Strongly Warns Against Manipulating Mentions For AI
    Gary Illyes from Google reportedly said at the Search Central Live Shanghai 2026 event on May 15th that he and Google strongly warns against buying or manipulating mentions brand mentions to try to show up in the AI responses, AI Overviews and AI Mode.
  • Google Tests New Sitename & Favicon Layout In Search
    Google is testing shifting the sitename and favicon in the search results around, where it is on one line with the favicon, then a bold sitename and then the URL, followed by the rest of the snippet; the title and description and sitelinks. Typically, the favicon spans two lines covering the sitename one the first line and URL on the next line.
  • ChatGPT Ads Conversion-Optimized Campaigns Coming June 5th
    OpenAI sent out an email to some early advertisers offering them early access to conversion-optimized campaigns. Conversion-optimized campaigns are going to be available to some advertisers starting on June 5, 2026.
  • Google Ads To Delete Short Term Performance Data June 1st
    As you know, Google updated its Google Ads data retention policy recently, which changed how long it will store some of its shorter-term performance data. Specifically, the data hourly, daily, and weekly reporting data...
  • New Google Merchant Center AI Performance Insights
    Google is rolling out a new AI performance report within Google Merchant Center named AI performance insights. Google said the "AI performance insights can help provide you with a view into your brand's performance on AI surfaces and how you can optimize your product data to improve your performance on these AI powered experiences."
  • Sundar Pichai Life on Film At Google I/O
    Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, was handed a disposable camera by Life on Film, to take photos throughout the Google I/O event. Then that company put together this short video of those photos.

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