Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode and AI Overviews gain preferred sources, new carousels and the highly cited label expands. Google strongly warns against buying or manipulating brand mentions for AI search. Google is testing new sitenames and favicon layouts in search. Google Ads to delete short term performance data on June 1st. Google Merchant Center has a new AI performance insights report. ChatGPT ads is rolling out conversion-optimized campaigns for some advertisers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Private analytics via zero-trust aggregation, Google Research Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

The 4 Stages of Content-Led Marketing Maturity, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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