OpenAI sent out an email to some early advertisers offering them early access to conversion-optimized campaigns. Conversion-optimized campaigns are going to be available to some advertisers starting on June 5, 2026.

Any account that set up the Pixel or Conversions API before June 1st should gain access to this feature.

Here is a screenshot of the email OpenAI sent to advertisers:

In fact, Juozas Kaziukėnas sent me the following screenshot of "Conversions" showing up as a campaign objective for some advertisers even before June 5th:

OpenAI is moving fast with updates to the ChatGPT Ads manager. Earlier this month, OpenAI released a beta of its ChatGPT Ads manager and last week added geo-targeing, daily budgets and more.

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