ChatGPT Ads Conversion-Optimized Campaigns Coming June 5th

May 28, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chat Boxes

OpenAI sent out an email to some early advertisers offering them early access to conversion-optimized campaigns. Conversion-optimized campaigns are going to be available to some advertisers starting on June 5, 2026.

Any account that set up the Pixel or Conversions API before June 1st should gain access to this feature.

Here is a screenshot of the email OpenAI sent to advertisers:

Chatgpt Ads Conversion Targeting Email

In fact, Juozas Kaziukėnas sent me the following screenshot of "Conversions" showing up as a campaign objective for some advertisers even before June 5th:

Convesrsions Objective Chatgpt Ads

OpenAI is moving fast with updates to the ChatGPT Ads manager. Earlier this month, OpenAI released a beta of its ChatGPT Ads manager and last week added geo-targeing, daily budgets and more.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Using Gemini 3.8 Flash In AI Mode

Sep 2, 2026 - 11:59 am
Legal Search Issues

Judge Rules Google Ad Tech Business Won't Be Broken Up

Sep 2, 2026 - 11:31 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2026

Sep 2, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Trends Explore Page Adds Category Filtering

Sep 2, 2026 - 9:38 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: The Disavow Tool Does Have Effects

Sep 2, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Pre-Fill Asset Groups With Generated Assets

Sep 2, 2026 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Ads To Delete Short Term Performance Data June 1st
Next Story: Google Tests New Sitename & Favicon Layout In Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.