Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its AI Overviews help documents to show how to use web only filters and how to submit feedback. Google blasted the concept of toxic links. Google Search Console links report may be showing fewer links again. Google Image search now shows "See exact matches." Google mobile is testing a large blue visit button in search. And today is Memorial Day, so Google's logo is grayed out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Achieve Quality At Scale In Content Marketing, Forbes

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.