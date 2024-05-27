Google Images "See Exact Matches" Helps You Find Who Stole Your Images

Google Images lets you upload an image, and then it may show you an option to "see exact matches." This essentially will show you all the locations where the image is found by Google across the web. Obviously, this can help you find out who stole your image, and then you can have fun trying to get them to take it down.

I spotted this via Mike Hardaker on X from Mountain Weekly News - he has been going after people stealing his images and found this feature useful. He wrote, "Google seems to have a new way to search for exact matches on photos via Google Lens. I noticed the ability to search for my images in a new way today, by using the See exact matches tab, similar to how Find Image source works."

So for example, the photo I took at the Google NYC office of the Google algorithm wall - well, it has been making its way around the web.

I uploaded it to Google Images - see here:

Google Images Exact Match Button

Then when you click on "see exact matches", Google will take you here:

Google Images Exact Match Results

Then you can go through those results and ask those people nicely to take down your image - or credit you.

If you have time to do that...

Update: This turns out to be a few years old:

Forum discussion at X.

 

