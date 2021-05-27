Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Featured Snippets Tests Also Covered On This Page Links
    Google is testing or rolling out a new feature for its featured snippets section named "also covered on this page." Google is adding below the main featured snippet, other topics the page covers, that hyperlink, anchor you down and then highlight that content.
  • Google Sent 2.9 Million Manual Webspam Actions In 2020; Less Than Previous Years
    While Google already published its annual web spam report for 2020, yesterday Google also published a bit more details on how the company tackled webspam in 2020. Specifically, Google said it sent out less manual webspam actions than previous years, 2.9 million in 2020, due to its algorithms tackling the spam automatically.
  • Google: SEO Does Not Cause Visible Problems On Websites
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he has "never seen a site where that was an issue which caused visible problems with SEO." I wonder if any of you have. I suspect where SEOs stuff up the pages with content where it causes the page flow to be weird? Maybe some hacked spam SEO causing issues (but that is hacking, not SEO really).
  • Google Tests Expandable More Specific Searches
    In April we saw Google testing a new related search box named more specific searches. Now, we are seeing Google test an expandable version of the more specific searches.
  • Poll: 56% Of SEOs Say Fewer Than 40% Of Their SEO Recommendations Are Implemented
    Kristina Azarenko posted an outstanding SEO poll on Twitter asking on average, how many of your SEO recommendations get implemented? The results show that 56% of SEOs who answered the poll said that fewer than 40% of their recommendations are actually implemented.
  • Google NYC Physical Store Sign with Bunny
    As you may have heard, Google announced that it will be opening up a physical store in New York City this summer. Oɢᴏᴋ the bunny 🐰was hopping by and noticed the sign to the store and took a photo wi

