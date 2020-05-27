Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Core Web Vitals Replaced Speed Report In Google Search Console

That was quick, just a couple weeks ago, Google announced the core web vitals on the Chrome blog. Now these metrics have replaced the speed report in Google Search Console. Yep, when you login to Google Search Console, that speed report now says "Core Web Vitals" and says you can use Core Web Vitals report to see how your pages perform based on real world data.

That was quick, just a couple weeks ago, Google announced the core web vitals on the Chrome blog. Now these metrics have replaced the speed report in Google Search Console. Yep, when you login to Google Search Console, that speed report now says "Core Web Vitals" and says you can use Core Web Vitals report to see how your pages perform based on real world data. Google Tests New How To Schema Results On Desktop

There are a nice number of people seeing a new format for how to schema on the desktop Google search results. This format is more of a scaled down user interface for the other formats we've seen on mobile.

There are a nice number of people seeing a new format for how to schema on the desktop Google search results. This format is more of a scaled down user interface for the other formats we've seen on mobile. Google: Cloaking Your Hreflang Markup Won't Lead To A Google Penalty

Google's John Mueller said in a Reddit thread that if you end up showing your hreflang markup just to search engine crawlers and not humans, i.e. cloaking, that it would still be considered cloaking but you probably won't be penalized for doing so. He still highly discourages you taking this approach.

Google's John Mueller said in a Reddit thread that if you end up showing your hreflang markup just to search engine crawlers and not humans, i.e. cloaking, that it would still be considered cloaking but you probably won't be penalized for doing so. He still highly discourages you taking this approach. Google: Font Choice Does Not Matter For SEO

John Mueller of Google said that "the choice of font doesn't matter for SEO." He said just "use one that works for your site." There is no such thing as an SEO friendly font. Use something you like and your web site visitors will like.

John Mueller of Google said that "the choice of font doesn't matter for SEO." He said just "use one that works for your site." There is no such thing as an SEO friendly font. Use something you like and your web site visitors will like. Google Ads New Retail Category Reporting Tool

Google announced a new Google Ads report to help you understand and see your performance for pre-defined product categories across your Google Search and Google Shopping campaigns in one report.

Google announced a new Google Ads report to help you understand and see your performance for pre-defined product categories across your Google Search and Google Shopping campaigns in one report. Google Branded Electric Scooter For Google Partners

Dave Davies got another gift from Google via his Google Partner relationship. He got an electric scooter that has the Google logo on it. This goes well with his Google branded iRobot Roomba. He shar

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Working from home and the office, Google Blog

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search