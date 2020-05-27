Google: Font Choice Does Not Matter For SEO

John Mueller of Google said that "the choice of font doesn't matter for SEO." He said just "use one that works for your site." There is no such thing as an SEO friendly font. Use something you like and your web site visitors will like.

He said this on Twitter. Here are those tweets:

Sure. Anything you put on your pages can affect their speed. Test it and find what works best for your site. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 26, 2020

The choice of font doesn't matter for SEO -- use one that works for your site :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 26, 2020

I am not sure if I covered this before, I felt I did but with my indexing issues on this site, I cannot use Google to find all my content like I once was able to. But I could not find it, so I am covering this question that I thought was interesting that someone would even ask the question.

Forum discussion at Twitter.