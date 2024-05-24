Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's site reputation abuse policy is still not algorithmically enforced. Google Search can now index EPUB formats. There is a neat place to follow all the embarrassing Google AI Overview examples. Google Analytics 4 adds real-time metrics in the past 5 minutes. Google Search has new profiles for looking at reviews and notes. And I posted thew weekly SEO video recap.

