Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's site reputation abuse policy is still not algorithmically enforced. Google Search can now index EPUB formats. There is a neat place to follow all the embarrassing Google AI Overview examples. Google Analytics 4 adds real-time metrics in the past 5 minutes. Google Search has new profiles for looking at reviews and notes. And I posted thew weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Enforcement Not Yet Algorithmic
Google has once again said that its enforcement of the site reputation abuse policy is still only being done through manual actions and not algorithmically. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liasion, said this on X yesterday, "We have not gone live with algorithmic actions on site reputation abuse."
-
Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews
Every day now, I see several screenshots on X of embarrassing and sometimes harmful AI Overviews within the Google Search results interface. I mean, we covered the one that recommends you drink urine, but I can't cover each and every one I see - there are just too many.
-
Google Analytics Real-Time Reports Adds Users In Last 5 Minutes
Google has updated the Google Analytics real-time reports to show real-time data in the last five minutes. Previously, Google only showed users in the last 30 minutes but now Google is showing both, 30 minutes and 5 minutes.
-
Google Search Can Now Index Electronic Publication (EPUB)
Google Search can now index Electronic Publication, the .epub, file type. Google added EPUB as a supported filetype to the file types indexable by Google help documentation.
-
New Google Search Profiles With Reviews & Notes
Google is rolling out new profile pages that shows you the reviews and notes you left across Google Search. And starting on June 24 your reviews and notes may be public to other Google users.
-
Google Partner Bike - Full Size Edition
We have seen Google partner bikes, they look like bikes made for smaller children. But Anthony Higman recently posted a photo of a new Google Partner bike he received that looks full-sized.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Ads In Google AI Overviews, Sundar Pichai Interview, Heartfelt Helpful Content & More Ad News
We had more Google search ranking volatility in the middle of the week after some calming for a few days. Google Ads will soon show within the Google AI Overview, plus we covered a lot more ad news. Sundar Pichai was interviewed...
Other Great Search Threads:
- is these cool graphs new shows up for winter/summer (city name) temperature queries, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Google AI overview suggests adding glue to get cheese to stick to pizza, and it turns out the source is an 11 year old Reddit comment from user F*cksmith, Peter Yang on X
- Google Podcasts Manager is going away - of course, Barry Schwartz on X
- I encourage you to apply the #googenough tag your suboptimal Google search results. If you do, it'll be easy for the @Goog_Enough account to collect and amplify these SERPs and AI Overviews. I do not run that account. I don't have the t, AJ Kohn on X
- To clarify a bit, I don’t work in Support or in a support role. I do try to help where I can but am not in a position to provide it at scale. My role is to share insights on how ads products and, AdsLiaison on X
- Today's #GoogleDoodle is nacho average treat. It's all about chilaquiles: the crispy, cheesy tortilla snack that's a fiesta in every bite! Learn more, Google Doodles on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok debuts AI-powered ad automation tools
- Amazon: AI-powered ‘Performance+’ ads offer 30-90% lower CPAs
- Google Analytics GA4 shows real-time users in the last 5 minutes
- Google AI Overviews, clicks and traffic impact: Unraveling the mystery
- Driving traffic but not leads? How to win with SEO and CRO
- Broad vs. deep expertise: How to decide which is right for you
- Survey: Shoppers open to using AI search to discover products
- Bing Search back online after 5-hour outage
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Alphabet, Meta Offer Millions to Partner With Hollywood on AI, Bloomberg
- Building SEO community with office hours, Search Off the Record
- Google to build first subsea fibre optic cable connecting Africa with Australia, TechCrunch
- Interviews with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott About the AI Platform Shift, Stratechery by Ben Thompson
- OpenAI Releases Former Staffers From Non-Disparagement Clauses, Bloomberg
- OpenAI, WSJ Owner News Corp Strike Content Deal Valued at Over $250 Million, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Ground Zero Link Building: 9 Steps to a Solid Link Foundation, The Upper Ranks
- Coca-Cola Focuses Lens on Innovative, Lower-Budget B2B Content Play, Content Marketing Institute
- What Is Organic Content? Benefits, Types, and Best Practices, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Is Reddit Taking Over Local SERPs?, BrightLocal
- Foursquare just laid off 105 employees, TechCrunch
Mobile & Voice
- Judge Hints at Plans to Rein In Google’s Illegal Play Store Monopoly, Wired
- Experience Immersive sizzle reel for Apple Vision Pro updated, AppleInsider
SEO
- 10 SEO-Friendly Web Design Rules To Live By, BruceClay
- AI Overviews: Measuring the Impact on SEO, seoClarity
- What is 'Crawled - currently not indexed' in Search Console?, Yoast
PPC
- Advanced Google Ads Techniques To Master In 2024, PPC Hero
- CoPlanner: Revolutionizing ad operations with advanced AI, Microsoft Advertising
- Create Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads scripts, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads Competitor Analysis: A How-to Guide (+ Top Tools), Semrush
- Why Does Google Ads Allow Bidding on Brand Terms?, ZATO Marketing
- Create Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads scripts, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Pausing Google Ads Keywords starting June 10 due to Low Activity, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Glue-Topped Pizza and Zombie Presidents: The Worst Google AI Answers So Far, Gizmodo
- How Do Consumers Like AI-Generated Results? [New Data], Botify
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.