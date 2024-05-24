Google Analytics Real-Time Reports Adds Users In Last 5 Minutes

May 24, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics

Google has updated the Google Analytics real-time reports to show real-time data in the last five minutes. Previously, Google only showed users in the last 30 minutes but now Google is showing both, 30 minutes and 5 minutes.

Here is a screenshot where you see the 30 minute metric on the left and the 5 minute metric on the right.

Ga4 5 Minutes Google Analytics

Maybe Google will add even more variations? I doubt it.

In 2022, Google updated Universal Analytics to show 5 minutes because when GA4 launched it showed 30 minutes and there was confusion between the UA3 real-time reports and GA4 real-time reports.

There is also this new GA4 reporting feature:

It is nice to see real-time reports as UA3 had it, at least in terms of the 5-minute timeframe.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews

May 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real-Time Reports Adds Users In Last 5 Minutes

May 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

New Google Search Profiles With Reviews & Notes

May 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub

May 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Referral / Affiliate Program

May 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: New Google Search Profiles With Reviews & Notes
Next Story: Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.