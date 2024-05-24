Google has updated the Google Analytics real-time reports to show real-time data in the last five minutes. Previously, Google only showed users in the last 30 minutes but now Google is showing both, 30 minutes and 5 minutes.

Here is a screenshot where you see the 30 minute metric on the left and the 5 minute metric on the right.

Maybe Google will add even more variations? I doubt it.

In 2022, Google updated Universal Analytics to show 5 minutes because when GA4 launched it showed 30 minutes and there was confusion between the UA3 real-time reports and GA4 real-time reports.

There is also this new GA4 reporting feature:

Finally, GA4 has introduced a much-awaited filter (Month, Week).



Has anyone noticed this?



CC:- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/VHNhjv76OR — Vijay Chauhan 📈 - SEO for Enterprise Businesses (@VijayChauhanSEO) May 24, 2024

It is nice to see real-time reports as UA3 had it, at least in terms of the 5-minute timeframe.

Forum discussion at X.