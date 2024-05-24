New Google Search Profiles With Reviews & Notes

Google Robot Movie Theater Popcorn

Google is rolling out new profile pages that shows you the reviews and notes you left across Google Search. And starting on June 24 your reviews and notes may be public to other Google users.

Google said it will make it easier for you to manage written audience reviews and also other Google users will be able to see these reviews and notes in a month.

You can see your Google Profile at profile.google.com.

Gagan Ghotra on X and JC Connington on X notified me of this.

Here are screenshots of these new profile pages:

Google Search Reviews Profiles2

Google Search Reviews Profiles1

Google sent emails to searchers that read:

Thanks for previously contributing a TV, movie, or other audience review to Google Search.

We're letting you know about a change that will make it easy to see and manage written audience reviews you've posted on Search, and will make your reviews more helpful to others.

Starting today, you can see all of your written reviews in a new profile, and more easily manage or delete them. Right now, this space is visible only to you. Starting June 24, other Google users will be able to see your profile and reviews by tapping your name or picture on any of your reviews. You can always access your profile and reviews at profile.google.com when signed in.

Personal details from your Google Account (like your birthday) will not be displayed publicly. If you prefer not to have a profile at all, learn how to delete it.

Thanks again for making Search better with your reviews!

Best wishes, The Google Search team

Here are more details:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: I am told this is really not new, so maybe this is new in some regions. There are thousands of Google profile URLs that are public - site:profile.google.com.

 

