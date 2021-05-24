GoogleBot & BingBot Brand SERP Shirts

May 24, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
BingBot & GoogleBot Brand SERP Shirts

It looks like Jason Barnard made some new shirts or sweat shirts with the BingBot and GoogleBot characters on them and of course, his slogan on "it's all about your brand SERP."

He shared both on Twitter, here they are in higher resolution:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

