Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Bing was offline for a while today, taking down third-party sites like ChatGPT Search, DuckDuckGo and even its ad products. Google is testing special treatments for Reddit results in search. Google is testing from sources across the web without images. Google is testing replacing related search with people also search for. Google Ads has a referral program, not sure if that is new. Google updated its robots.txt parser code in GitHub.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests Special Reddit Search Result Snippet Interface?
Google may be testing a special search result snippet interface for Reddit search results. In this test, Google seems to be showing the number of upvotes and the number of comments on the Reddit thread.
-
Bing Search Is Down; Takes Down DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search & More
Bing Search is currently down and/or having massive latency issues. The Bing home page loads a gray dull background, the Bing search results mostly loads errors pages and if it loads search results, those results are sparse. Plus, Bing's APIs are down, so Microsoft Copilot and other services are down, including partners like DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search are all down.
-
Google Search: Sources Across The Web Without Images
The from sources across the web Google Search feature is testing showing results without image thumbnails. Google has reportedly been testing the imageless version since January of this year.
-
Google Tests Replacing Related Searches With People Also Search For?
Google may be testing replacing the "related searches" box with the "people also search for" box. The two are functionally not that different, from what I can tell.
-
Google Ads Referral / Affiliate Program
Did you know Google Ads has a referral or affiliate program. Where you can refer Google Ads a new advertiser and you will earn $250 in ad credits in Google Ads. I am not sure if this is new, but Anthony Higman thinks it might be new.
-
Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub
Google has updated its open source robots.txt parser code on GitHub the other day. Gary Illyes from Google pushed the update yesterday morning to the repository there.
-
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, With PPCers At Google Marketing Live
Here is a photo from Google Marketing Live on Tuesday where you can see Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, with a number of well-respected paid search professionals, aka PPCers.
Other Great Search Threads:
- We'll eventually update that other page., Google SearchLiaison on X
- Southwest is now on Google Flights! Talk about building things that are useful for people @dflieb, Rajan Patel on X
- The biggest problem with Google Flights has just been fixed! You can now search @SouthwestAir flights directly on Google! Until now, it would never show pricing for Southwest fares, but as of today, they are integrated like all other, DansDeals on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Advertisers react to ‘underwhelming’ Google Marketing Live 2024
- Google Ads VP dodges questions on AI Search impact to publishers
- Google is testing special snippet treatment for Reddit search results
- SEO job listings down 37% in Q1 – bad omen or blip?
- The myth of manufacturing author E-E-A-T
- How to use the new customer acquisition goal in Google Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- OpenAI NDAs: Leaked documents reveal aggressive tactics toward former employees, Vox
- Google Strategist Quits, Slams Company's AI Work as Motivated by Greed and Fear, Futurism
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Use Content Curation To Deliver Fresh Ideas Without Added Resources, Content Marketing Institute
- Part 3 of 3 - Content Marketing Strategy for Busy Business Owners (EP16.3), Compass Digital Strategies
Local & Maps
- Google Flights now shows actual Southwest prices, 9to5Google
- Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités introduce Navigo for iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple
- Apple Updates Maps, Wallet Ahead of the Paris Olympics, CNET
- The Best Google Maps Alternatives, Gizmodo
Mobile & Voice
- Honor will have Google AI features on its upcoming smartphones, cnb
- Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can now upload photos directly to Instagram Stories, Engadget
- The Google Gemini app still isn't available for some phones. Why not?, Android Central
SEO
- Expanded Similar Profiles in Author Explorer, Majestic
- Holistic Approach to SEO, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- 3 Keys to Having a Profitable Google Ads Consulting Call, ZATO Marketing
- Aleph represents Microsoft Advertising in Belgium and Switzerland, Microsoft Advertising
- Running Performance Max Against Brand is a Waste, PPC Hero
Search Features
- Google's New AI Search Keeps Getting Things Wrong, Business Insider
- Google's 'AI Overview' Gets Facts Wrong, Is Worse Than a Regular Search, SFist
Other Search
- Celebrating the Accordion Doodle, Google Doodles
- Doodle for Google announces 2024 state and territory winners, Google Blog
Feedback:
