Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing was offline for a while today, taking down third-party sites like ChatGPT Search, DuckDuckGo and even its ad products. Google is testing special treatments for Reddit results in search. Google is testing from sources across the web without images. Google is testing replacing related search with people also search for. Google Ads has a referral program, not sure if that is new. Google updated its robots.txt parser code in GitHub.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub

May 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Referral / Affiliate Program

May 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Is Down; Takes Down DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search & More

May 23, 2024 - 7:35 am
Google

Google Tests Replacing Related Searches With People Also Search For?

May 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search: Sources Across The Web Without Images

May 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.