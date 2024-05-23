Bing Search Is Down; Takes Down DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search & More

Bing Search is currently down and/or having massive latency issues. The Bing home page loads a gray dull background, the Bing search results mostly loads errors pages and if it loads search results, those results are sparse. Plus, Bing's APIs are down, so Microsoft Copilot and other services are down, including partners like DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search are all down.

Plus, it seems many of the Microsoft Advertising platform are having issues as well.

I updated this story at 7:35 pm ET to say Microsoft was transitioning requests to alternate service components to expedite service recovery. The story was originally published at 5:50 am ET.

Techmeme has the roundup of outage coverage but as it says, "A massive Microsoft outage affects Bing.com, Copilot for web and mobile, Copilot in Windows, ChatGPT internet search and DuckDuckGo."

If you try to search Bing, you will often get various error pages, including this Panda:

Bing Error Page

Bing's partners like DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search are all down - here are some screenshots:

Duckduckgo Down

Ecosia Down

According to Downdector.com Bing has been having issues since around 1:30am ET - so this outage has been going on for several hours:

Bing Downdetector

The Microsoft Ad platform server status page shows outages as well:

Microsoft Ads Outage

Microsoft is, of course, aware of the issue:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: It's back. Around 6:15am ET, it seems the services are now back up and running - at least for me at this moment. Although, many users are still telling me it is not working for them.

Update 2: At 7:35pm ET, Microsoft said it is "transitioning requests to alternate service components to expedite service recovery."

Update 2: 2:40 pm ET still working on it:

 

