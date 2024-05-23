Google may be testing replacing the "related searches" box with the "people also search for" box. The two are functionally not that different, from what I can tell.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this and posted several examples of the "related searches" now being titled "people also search for" in the Google Search results interface. He posted this example on X:

For that exact same query, I see "related searches":

I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature test.

Additionally, here is the thread regarding UI/design/content changes for related searches that I posted in 2020https://t.co/IXYnsoOGG9 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) May 14, 2024

Update: It has been going on since March:

🆕 in Search Results - Google is testing new UI for "Related Searches" and instead of mentioning it as "Related Searches" its "People also search for"



And each card is rounded corner and search icon on right hand side.



👇 1 image show what is now

2 image show what Google is… pic.twitter.com/Hq7q4vEMDi — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) March 25, 2024

Forum discussion at X.