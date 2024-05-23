Google Tests Replacing Related Searches With People Also Search For?

May 23, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Robot In Mirror

Google may be testing replacing the "related searches" box with the "people also search for" box. The two are functionally not that different, from what I can tell.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this and posted several examples of the "related searches" now being titled "people also search for" in the Google Search results interface. He posted this example on X:

Google People Also Search For Asrelated Searches

For that exact same query, I see "related searches":

Google Related Searches

I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature test.

Update: It has been going on since March:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Robots.txt Parser Updated In GitHub

May 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Referral / Affiliate Program

May 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Is Down; Takes Down DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search & More

May 23, 2024 - 7:35 am
Google

Google Tests Replacing Related Searches With People Also Search For?

May 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search: Sources Across The Web Without Images

May 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search: Sources Across The Web Without Images
Next Story: Bing Search Is Down; Takes Down DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, ChatGPT Search & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.