Google Search: Sources Across The Web Without Images

Google Roots

The from sources across the web Google Search feature is testing showing results without image thumbnails. Google has reportedly been testing the imageless version since January of this year.

Google expanded the from sources across the web feature back in 2022 and it is not too uncommon to stumble across.

Back in January Gagan Ghotra posted on X a screenshot of the feature missing images or thumbnails and then Shameem Adhikarath noticed it also last week.

Here is an example of this feature with images:

Google From Sources Across The Web Images

Here is an example without images:

Google From Sources Across The Web No Images

The one with images are way more eye-catching.

Forum discussion at X.

 

