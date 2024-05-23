Google Ads Referral Program

Did you know Google Ads has a referral or affiliate program. Where you can refer Google Ads a new advertiser and you will earn $250 in ad credits in Google Ads.

I am not sure if this is new, but Anthony Higman thinks it might be new. He posted about this on X and wrote that this is the "first time seeing this."

Here are more details:

Lol that's funny. This one is way better, it's if the new advertiser spends $1 dollar, you get $250.



We also just saw a $1500 ad credit offer. I think the highest we had seen before was $1000 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) May 3, 2024

Is this new?

I mean, giving you ad credit is not always considered hard cash like most affiliate programs...

