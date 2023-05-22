Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has done its last and final batch for mobile-first indexing switchover today, yes, it is over six years since Google started this process. Google Search Console may have a bug with the AMP report, it is showing crawl errors across all sites. Google says having an incorrect date in the HTTP header last modification date does not hurt your SEO. Google is testing 3D images on desktop search. Bing Chat increased the chat character limit by 2X. And I published the final interview with Glenn Gabe today, check it out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Bulk Mobile-First Indexing Switch Batch Today - Last Batch Done
I am hearing reports from SEOs that Google did another batch switchover from desktop-first indexing to mobile-first indexing for many sites. As you know, Google started the mobile-first indexing over six years ago but told us earlier this month that the process might be done in the coming months. This was indeed the last batch, John Mueller confirmed.
- Unusual AMP Crawl Issues Reported In Google Search Console Starting May 12th
If you still use AMP on your site, then go to the AMP enhancements report in Google Search Console and filter by "crawl issues." You may see a spike in the number of crawl issues reported on and going forward from May 12th.
- Google 3D / AR Images On The Desktop Search Interface
Google is now testing displaying the 3D/AR or 360 product images on desktop. This was live for mobile search for a while but not Google is testing it on the desktop interface.
- Google: Incorrect Last Modification Date In HTTP Header Does Not Hurt Your SEO
Google's John Mueller felt the need to post a PSA that said having an incorrect date set in your last modification date within your HTTP header won't hurt your SEO. He said on Mastodon, having an incorrect date set there "won't negatively affect your site's overall SEO if used wrongly."
- Bing Chat Doubles Character Chat Limit
Microsoft has doubled the character limit of Bing Chat from 2,000 characters to now 4,000 characters. This is still rolling out for some users, but I personally see it in creative and precise mode, not in the standard balanced mode.
- Vlog #224: Glenn Gabe On Fixing Sites Hit By Google Core Updates, Links & Disavow
In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content, in part two we dig more into E-E-A-T and how AI tools may replace us all...
- Google Branded Host Interview Cards
I am honestly not sure what these cards are called but you see them on TV and at some conferences where hosts or interviewers hold them so they have their notes on what to ask the other person. Well,
